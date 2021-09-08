Boambee footballer Jack Benson joins NPL side NSW Spirit FC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOURTEEN-year-old Jack Benson from Boambee has joined Sydney based National Premier League (NPL) team NWS Spirit FC where he will play next season.

Jack plays in the midfield for North Coast Football (NCF) under 14s in the NPL competition which is predominantly against Newcastle opposition.

The family are relocating to Sydney for work and part of their relocation program was to find a new football club for Jack.

Jack’s father Damien Benson said he was delighted with the interest from the Sydney NPL clubs.

“A new football team for Jack was high up on the priority list for our move to Sydney.

“We contacted several National Premier League clubs and were delighted to receive a few offers from NPL clubs in Sydney, in the end we went with NWS Spirit FC as they have a great development program and opportunities to progress into A-League youth squads.

“Jack is really looking forward to the challenge and it will be sad leaving his team mates from North Coast Football.

“A Boambee FC junior, he’s been with North Coast Football for five years, starting with the Skills Acquisition Program and then progressing into the NPL teams.

“We can’t thank NCF, RISE Academy and his coaches enough for their support,” said Damien.

North Coast Football Head of Coaching and Player Development Alex Nolan believes Jack has the potential to reach the next level.

“Jack has all the attributes to make it to the next level in football, he has been an integral part of the under 14s and their improved form in the second half of the season.

“While he will be missed at NCF, it is pleasing to see the overwhelming response from Sydney NPL clubs such as Mt Druitt Rangers and Blacktown City after seeing a video of Jack’s season highlights.

“I have no doubt Jack will continue to impress in Sydney and I wish Jack the best for his future,” said Alex.

By David WIGLEY