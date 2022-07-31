Boambee Gardens indoor market an outstanding success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BOAMBEE Gardens Retirement Estate residents have got together $2000 to be donated directly to flood-devastated residents of Lismore.

This outstanding result was achieved through the collaboration of the residents operating an indoor market day on site.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The event in the Community Centre attracted a varied and interesting mix of stalls.

Residents themselves made many of the items and manned a number of stalls – trash ’n treasure, cakes, quilts, jewellery, crochet and knitted scarves, genealogy and Coffs history, handmade postcards, woodwork, craft and art.

It was a veritable treasure trove of creativity.

“The skill and craftsmanship of the village artists, woodworking, clothing crafts, bonsai plants and postcards were exceptional,” Mandy Wright, Social Secretary at Boambee Gardens, told News Of The Area.

“There was so much talent on display at this retirement village.”

Visiting stallholders rounded out the diverse offerings.

There were local handmade chocolates from Chocolate Dr, honey from Bellingen, goats milk soaps from Toormina, cards from the Koala Foundation plus interesting contributions from the View Club, Hearing Australia, Willaid and Amcal Toormina.

“Of particular interest were the craft stalls, trash ‘n treasure, woodwork and the wonderful art on display – all for sale at ridiculously low prices,” said Mandy.

“The free Devonshire tea/coffee offered to all-comers from 10.30am was tremendously popular and the sausage sizzle for a gold coin donation kept the cooks busy.

“The day was so successful because of the magnificent effort from so many of our residents and the input from local businesses,” said Mandy.

“The generosity of people who donated items for the market day and everyone who helped set up and run the market was absolutely terrific.

“It was wonderful to see the whole village community work together,” she said.

Mandy also thanked the public who turned up on a cold, showery day to support the cause and pick up a bargain.

The total figure raised was $2049.95 which will go to Lismore Lions for distribution to flood victims.

By Andrea FERRARI