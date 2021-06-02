Boambee’s Fiona Clancy wins Northern NSW volunteer of the month award for May

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NORTHERN NSW Football announced Boambee FC president Fiona Clancy as North Coast Football’s Newcastle

Permanent Volunteer of the Month for May 2021.

Fiona was nominated by Boambee FC for her ongoing commitment and dedication to football.

Fiona has volunteered year after year at Boambee FC, and has always held multiple positions within

the club as well as serving as Club President.

Fiona performs multiple roles at the club which includes the recruitment of new players and is there for the coaches and managers, coordinating the MiniRoos program and ensuring the club’s success.

Fiona also manages to play in the over-30s women’s team and encourages both the younger and

older members to play their best having been instrumental in making the club a close knit

community and family.

“Finding volunteers as enthusiastic and selfless as Fiona is the goal for all sporting clubs across

Australia,” NNSWF Senior Officer Community Football Ross Hicks said.

“Her contribution has been key in the club’s sustained success and it is satisfying to be able to

acknowledge the effort and hard work Fiona has provided Boambee FC over the years.”

Newcastle Permanent Coffs Harbour Branch Lending Manager Erica Farag congratulated Fiona on

becoming the recipient of the Newcastle Permanent Volunteer of the Month Award.

“Volunteers are the vital backbone to football.

“Without dedicated volunteers like Fiona, community football would not happen every weekend,” Farag said.

“We thank and congratulate Fiona for her valuable contribution.”

Fiona will receive a volunteer jacket and bag courtesy of Newcastle Permanent to assist them in

continuing to fulfil their valuable role at the club.

By David WIGLEY