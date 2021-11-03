Boat Harbour Off Lead Trial Extended

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens Council have made the decision to extend the trial period for the temporary dog off lead provisions on Boat Harbour Beach.

The trial period, which commenced on Wednesday 4 August 2021, has been extended for an additional three months to conclude on Friday 4 February 2022.



This decision was prompted by a number of factors which have prevented Council from understanding the impact of dogs on Boat Harbour Beach, including recent COVID lockdowns preventing people from accessing the beach and the lack of tourism during peak holiday time.

The community has been very torn on this off lead area, as displayed through the Community Survey results.

“When participants were asked how they feel about dogs being permitted off lead between 5pm and 9am during October, 57% were very or somewhat supportive, 41% were somewhat or very unsupportive and 2% withheld opinion,” the Council reported.

However, residents are still torn as to whether dogs should be permitted on and off lead at all times with 50% very or somewhat supportive and 47% somewhat or very unsupportive.

The trial period has also been extended to accompany a Council dog awareness event planned to be held on-site in December (clear of COVID restrictions) which will allow Council Staff and community volunteers to engage with the community, raising awareness of how to enjoy public spaces with dogs in a safe and enjoyable way.

By Tara CAMPBELL