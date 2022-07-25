‘Boathouse Resort’ Ladies Open Golf Day defies the weather

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH the current weather patterns and continuing rain, the recent Hawks Nest Ladies Golf annual ‘Boathouse Resort Ladies Open Day’ was certainly looking in doubt with the course closed because of huge downpours the day prior to the event.

However, the course drained brilliantly and the rain held off to allow the visiting 144 lady golfers to once again enjoy our fabulous course.

Whilst there are many golf courses that are still suffering from the unrelenting rains and flood damage, Hawks Nest Golf Club is welcoming a large number of visiting players who are coming to take advantage of our unique and pristine course.

Hawks Nest is one of only a few golf courses on the eastern seaboard to be built on a sand basin, hence heavy rains drain away quickly allowing for the course to be playable within a short time frame.

The visiting ladies were all very impressed with the play and condition of the course and conveyed their appreciation to both the club and the ground staff for the immaculate presentation of the course on the day and also to the friendly Pro-Shop.

It was a keen battle for the top prize money, with players coming from 21 golf clubs throughout the Hunter area, Newcastle, Central Coast and also Sydney.

Winners on the day were the ladies team of Christine O’Shea, Narelle Fowler, Debbie Andrews and Geraldine Turner from the Gosford Golf Club who took out the top prize, with runners up being Felicity May, Patricia Muddle, Sue Miller and Narelle Gardiner from Pacific Dunes Golf Club.

Third placegetters were Wendy Wilkinson, Rosanna Rossi, Kim Abercrombie and Karen Brennan from Merewether Golf club, and fourth were Susan Bell, Christine George, Kerry Stephen and Maria Pitman from Taree Golf Club.

Following the presentation of prizes and the drawing of a very generously supported raffle for the Westpac Helicopter, the ladies enjoyed a lovely luncheon provided by PK’s Restaurant.

Visiting players always comment on how good it is to see so many men volunteering on the course as helpers and bunker raker’s to ensure the smooth running of the event.

They also always comment on and appreciate the fabulous morning teas our lady members and committee provide for the early morning starts and the friendly assistance throughout the day.

Hawks Nest Ladies Golf Club conveys their special thanks to all the local businesses who have kindly contributed – but especially to Drew Mitchell of the Boathouse Resort who has generously sponsored this successful event.

We welcome and look forward to seeing a full field of lady players here again next year.

By Judy GILBERT