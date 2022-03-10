Bob Dixon’s Th. Schneider car turns 100!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEMBERS of the Coffs Harbour Veteran and Vintage Car Club recently helped Bob Dixon celebrate the 100th anniversary of his Th. Schneider car, which was built in Besancon, France in 1922.

Schneider cars enjoyed a reputation for quality and racing success in the 1920’s.



A Th. Schneider broke the Melbourne to Adelaide record in 1925, covering the 573 miles of rough roads in twelve hours and ten minutes, helping to establish their reputation in Australia.

Bob acquired his Schneider in 1956, with much work being required to restore it from a pile of bits back to roadworthy condition.

For many years he has enjoyed driving it in local club runs and supporting community events such as Bellingen Anzac Day Marches and the Coffs Harbour Show Grand Parades with it.

A special cake was enjoyed on the day and Bob was awarded a ‘100 year’ badge for the Schneider which was issued by the Veteran Car Club of South Australia.

After enjoying the cake, members re-enacted the scene of a period advertisement produced when Bob’s car was new.

Club President Andrew Winter, on presenting the 100 year badge, noted that, “Bob’s car is 100 years old and Bob himself turns 85 this year, so to see a combined car and driver age of 185 years still motoring about is quite unique!”

The Coffs Harbour Veteran and Vintage Car Club was established in 1974 and offers events and fellowship for owners and enthusiasts of historic vehicles across the local region.

The Club meets at the Boambee Community Hall at 6:45 on the first Thursday of each month and can be reached via email at [email protected].