BOCSAR release crime statistics for MidCoast region

OVER the past two years to December 2021, the MidCoast LGA’s crime statistics remained stable, with no significant changes in crimes including murder, domestic violence related assault, non-domestic violence related assault and sexual assault.

There was however, a substantial increase by 22.1 percent in break and enter dwelling offences and a 167.2 percent increase in break and enter non-dwelling offences.



In the BOCSAR (NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research) ratio to NSW rate of recorded criminal incidents per 100,000 population for major offences, MidCoast crime ratios for break and enter dwelling, break and enter non-dwelling and other stealing offences increased to 2.3, 4.1 and 2.1 respectively.

In the twelve months to December 2021, the number of crimes for major offences were as follows.

Murder (1), Domestic violence related assault (544), Non-domestic violence related assault (416), Sexual assault (131), Sexual touching, sexual act and other sexual offences (154), Robbery (18), Break and enter dwelling (469), Break and enter non-dwelling (334), Motor vehicle theft (178), Steal from motor vehicle (330), Steal from retail store (195), Other stealing offences (851), Malicious damage to property (876).

Overall, recorded crime statistics released by the BOCSAR show major decreases in crime during both COVID-19 lockdowns.

This fact, combined with previous long-term declines, means many crimes are at historic lows.

In 2021, the rate of the following offences was at the lowest level since BOCSAR crime records commenced 27 years ago in 1995: murder, robbery, burglary, car theft, stealing offences and malicious damage to property.

Property offences fell sharply during both lockdowns.

These crimes remain well below pre-pandemic levels, even after mobility restrictions have been lifted.

Violent crime, by comparison, showed a different pattern during the pandemic.

Counts of both sex offences and non-domestic assault, were temporarily low during both lockdowns. However, both promptly returned to pre-pandemic levels once restrictions were eased.

Commenting on the findings, Jackie Fitzgerald, Executive Director at BOCSAR, said it was unsurprising that the huge social upheaval caused by the lockdowns had a flow on effect to criminal activity.

“What was unexpected is that the downward trend was so consistent across offences.

“For those offences that remained low in December 2021, it will be interesting to observe how long it takes for crime rates to return to pre-pandemic levels as NSW residents resume regular activities,” Ms Fitzgerald said.

By Tara CAMPBELL