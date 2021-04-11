Bonville, Bongil Bongil and Mick’s Retreat prove to be birders’ delight for sightings

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BIRDWATCHING is a burgeoning activity on the Mid North Coast with numerous enthusiasts and active clubs.

Coffs Coast Bird Observers (CCBO) is one such gregarious group with monthly local outings.

On March 26, twenty keen birders braved the sunshine and mud to seek out some 60 species in the Bonville, Bongil Bongil National Park and Mick’s Retreat (Sawtell) areas.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Meeting at Cassidy’s Road, close to Bonville Golf Course, the group took what proved to be a lovely walk but a little disappointing for birds.

“There may have been more birdies on the course than off,” quipped CCBO host, Ron Coleman.

“We did however see flocks of White-headed Pigeons and Top Knot Pigeons as well as a Laughing Kookaburra enjoying breakfast.

“Then to other parts of Bonville, where there were beautiful sightings of Scarlet Honeyeaters plus an interesting sighting of a young Lewin’s Honeyeater.

“On to Bongil Bongil National Park where an Azure Kingfisher, a Grey Goshawk and a White-bellied Sea Eagle may well have been the birds of the day.

“Moving on to Mick’s Retreat we scoped Red-capped Plovers and Pacific Golden Plovers while two Ospreys flew almost directly overhead.

“Later a Whistling Kite, another White-bellied Sea Eagle and another Grey Goshawk.

“A good day for raptors.

“Discussion ensued over whether we had seen a Mistletoe Bird or a Scarlet Honeyeater – settled in favour of the honeyeater.”

Lunch rounded off what the group described as a very pleasant morning.

The Coffs Coast Bird Observers is an informal group of birdwatchers from novice to experienced, who enjoy comparing bird-sightings together and travelling to different locations around the Coffs region.

As well as the friendly monthly outings, they organise a weekend or longer campout to a further afield destination annually.

Destinations are accessible by normal passenger vehicles.

Occasionally they organise an outing with another group.

Their aim is to share local knowledge with anyone interested in birds and their habitats and new attenders and visitors are welcome.

The contact email address is whipbird08@gmail.com.

By Andrea FERRARI