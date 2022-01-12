Bonville Creek Kayak Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - January 12, 2022January 12, 2022 Bob Wallis – Handicapper’s trophy winner. BONVILLE Creek Kayak Club News Awards for 2021 The year 2021 concluded with the presentation of awards. Amongst the most prestigious were:- The Spanish Cup [for most wins in the year] went to Rose Coote. The Christmas Cup [the only race with its own trophy] went to the ‘Ethics Committee’, Phil and Robyn Jenkin. The Handicapper’s Trophy for consist high placings went to Bob Wallis The Encouragement Award went to Ben Hutchinson, although his form suggests he needs no further encouragement. And finally, The Time Management Award for most last places in the year went to Mike Mackney. Mike happens to be the club’s esteemed handicapper. By Ken BUCKLEY