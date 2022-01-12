0 SHARES Share Tweet

BONVILLE Creek Kayak Club News

Awards for 2021

The year 2021 concluded with the presentation of awards. Amongst the most prestigious were:-

The Spanish Cup [for most wins in the year] went to Rose Coote.

The Christmas Cup [the only race with its own trophy] went to the ‘Ethics Committee’, Phil and Robyn Jenkin.

The Handicapper’s Trophy for consist high placings went to Bob Wallis

The Encouragement Award went to Ben Hutchinson, although his form suggests he needs no further encouragement.

And finally, The Time Management Award for most last places in the year went to Mike Mackney.

Mike happens to be the club’s esteemed handicapper.

By Ken BUCKLEY