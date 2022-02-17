Bonville Golf Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - February 17, 2022 TUESDAY 8 February – Medley Single Stableford: Winner: Emma Bendall (16) 36pts 2nd: Karen Brown (17) 35pts 3rd: Ismail Nash (10) 34pts Ball comp to 32 Wednesday 9 February – Medley 2BBB Stableford + Single 2BBB Winners: Phil Campbell (11), Miles Studley (35) 46pts 2BBB 2nd: Chris O`Brien (6), Shane McCarthy (16) 45pts 2BBB 3rd: James Hopkins (25), Glyn Jones (19) 44pts c/b 2BBB 4th: Gio Urbani (11), Doug Neilson (14) 44pts Individual: Howard Winchester (9) 39pts c/b NTP 17th: Peter Owen Ball comp to 34pts Thursday 10 February – Medley Single Stableford Winner: Russell Williams (4) 37 pts R/Up: Gary Sullivan (28) 36 pts Friday 11 February – Medley Single Stableford + 2BBB Winner: Caleb Johnston (15) 44 pts 2nd: Darryl Tebbutt (17) 41 pts 3rd: Jim Bartlett (29) 38 pts c/b 4th: Terry Smith (1) 38 pts c/b 5th: Steven Slappendel (0) 38 pts c/b 6th: Brady Parker (2) 38 pts 2BBB Winners: Caleb Johnston & Christian Parkes – 50 pts Gross: Terry Smith 37 pts Eagles Nest: David Johnson – Hole in One (8th hole) NTP 17th: Peter Owen Ball Comp to 34 pts Saturday 12 February – Monthly Medal + Medal of Medals Women Division 1: Catherine Reynolds (8) 71 nett c/b Division 2: Alison Barrow (30) 74 nett Gross: Catherine Reynolds Putting: Dora Habgood Ball Comp to 76 nett Women’s Medal of Medals Winner: Dora Habgood Men A Grade: Daniel Chidgey (10) 69 nett Member: Phil Maunder (7) 70 nett B Grade: Brian Middleton (11) 67 nett C Grade: James Hopkins (26) 64 nett Member: Paul Douglas (21) 71 nett Overall R/Up: Lenny Atkins (17) 69 nett Gross: Peter Owen 70 NTP 17th: Daniel Chidgey Eagles Nest: Matt Morrall (2nd Hole) Ball Comp to 72 nett Men’s Medal of Medals Winner: Brain Middleton Sunday 13 February – Medley Single Stableford Winner: Chris Chittenden (16) 40 pts R/Up: Darryl Tebbutt (15) 39 pts 3rd: Julian Hulbert (13) 38 pts c/b 4th: Rod Hope (6) 38 pts 5th: Matt Chronister (13) 37 pts NTP 17th: Jason McWilliam Ball comp to 34 pts By Lewis BELLING