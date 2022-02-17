Bonville Golf

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

TUESDAY 8 February – Medley Single Stableford:

Winner: Emma Bendall (16) 36pts

2nd: Karen Brown (17) 35pts

3rd: Ismail Nash (10) 34pts

Ball comp to 32

Wednesday 9 February – Medley 2BBB Stableford + Single

2BBB Winners: Phil Campbell (11), Miles Studley (35) 46pts

2BBB 2nd: Chris O`Brien (6), Shane McCarthy (16) 45pts

2BBB 3rd: James Hopkins (25), Glyn Jones (19) 44pts c/b

2BBB 4th: Gio Urbani (11), Doug Neilson (14) 44pts

Individual: Howard Winchester (9) 39pts c/b

NTP 17th: Peter Owen

Ball comp to 34pts

Thursday 10 February – Medley Single Stableford

Winner: Russell Williams (4) 37 pts

R/Up: Gary Sullivan (28) 36 pts

Friday 11 February – Medley Single Stableford + 2BBB

Winner: Caleb Johnston (15) 44 pts

2nd: Darryl Tebbutt (17) 41 pts

3rd: Jim Bartlett (29) 38 pts c/b

4th: Terry Smith (1) 38 pts c/b

5th: Steven Slappendel (0) 38 pts c/b

6th: Brady Parker (2) 38 pts

2BBB Winners: Caleb Johnston & Christian Parkes – 50 pts

Gross: Terry Smith 37 pts

Eagles Nest: David Johnson – Hole in One (8th hole)

NTP 17th: Peter Owen

Ball Comp to 34 pts

Saturday 12 February – Monthly Medal + Medal of Medals

Women

Division 1: Catherine Reynolds (8) 71 nett c/b

Division 2: Alison Barrow (30) 74 nett

Gross: Catherine Reynolds

Putting: Dora Habgood

Ball Comp to 76 nett

Women’s Medal of Medals Winner: Dora Habgood

Men

A Grade: Daniel Chidgey (10) 69 nett

Member: Phil Maunder (7) 70 nett

B Grade: Brian Middleton (11) 67 nett

C Grade: James Hopkins (26) 64 nett

Member: Paul Douglas (21) 71 nett

Overall R/Up: Lenny Atkins (17) 69 nett

Gross: Peter Owen 70

NTP 17th: Daniel Chidgey

Eagles Nest: Matt Morrall (2nd Hole)

Ball Comp to 72 nett

Men’s Medal of Medals Winner: Brain Middleton

Sunday 13 February – Medley Single Stableford

Winner: Chris Chittenden (16) 40 pts

R/Up: Darryl Tebbutt (15) 39 pts

3rd: Julian Hulbert (13) 38 pts c/b

4th: Rod Hope (6) 38 pts

5th: Matt Chronister (13) 37 pts

NTP 17th: Jason McWilliam

Ball comp to 34 pts

 

By Lewis BELLING

