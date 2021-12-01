Bonville Golf Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - December 1, 2021 Vienna Schoeffel our Ladies Club Champion had a hole in one on the 8th hole during the Sunday round. TUESDAY 23 November 2021 – Medley Single Stableford: Winner: Bellamy Bienefelt (23) 36 pts R/Up: Isaac Williams (14) 35 pts Wednesday 24 November 2021 – Medley 2BBB Stableford + Single 2BBB Winners: David Johnson (12) & Glyn Jones (22) 44 pts c/b 2BBB 2nd: John Blackman (13) & Don Kennedy (8) 44 pts 2BBB 3rd:Peter Owen (+1) & Shane McCarthy (16) 42 pts c/b Individual: Jim Bartlett (27) 39 pts NTP 17th: Gio Zugajev Ball Comp to 34 Friday 26 November 2021 – Medley Single Stableford + 2BBB Winner: Doug Neilson (17) 41 pts R/Up: Don Kennedy (9) 37 pts c/b 3rd: Garry Barnes (9) 37 pts 4th: Trevor Duus (10) 36 pts c/b 2BBB Winners: Doug Neilson & Don Kennedy – 44 pts Gross: Gio Zugajev – 32 pts Ball Comp to 33 Saturday 27 November 2021 – Medley Single Stableford Winner: Ben Jonas (6) 39 pts R/Up: Mark Sinclair (13) 36 pts c/b 3rd: Lochie Cairns (1) 36 pts Sunday 28 November 2021 – Medley Single Stableford Winner: Don Kennedy (8) 36 pts R/Up: Hugo Alderman (5) 33 pts c/b 3rd: Kris Watson (8) 33 pts Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 November – 2021 Club Championships Saturday A Grade Nett: Rod Hope (8) 70 c/b B Grade Nett: Craig Patterson (12) 70 C Grade Nett: Bellamy Bienefelt (24) 63 Overall R/Up: Justin Algie (17) 70 c/b Women Nett: Nat Titcume (12) 72 Women R/Up: Paula Palin (14) 73 Gross: Nathan Trezise – 73 c/b NTP 17th: Craig Lang Ball Comp To 73 Nett Sunday A Grade Nett: Tony O’Rourke (3) 70 A Reserve Nett: Howard Winchester (13) 70 B Grade Nett: Darren O’Reilly (14) 72 C Grade Nett: Robert Maude (21) 62 Overall R/Up: Bob Smith (16) 70 Women Nett: Dora Habgood (17) 72 c/b Women Nett R/Up: Paula Palin (14) 72 Gross: Gio Zugajev – 74 NTP 17th: Robert Maude Eagles Nest: Vienna Schoeffel – Hole in one – 8th Hole Ball comp to 74 nett Results Men’s club Champion: Gio Zugajev – 222 (1st Play Off Hole) Runner Up: Tony O’rourke – 222 Nett Winner: Andy Bowles – 217 Ladies Club Champion: Vienna Schoeffel – 166 Ladies Runner Up: Christine Clarke – 169 Ladies Nett: Paula Palin – 145 Men’s A Reserve: Rod Hope – 160 Runner Up: Glen Zacher – 168 Nett Winner: Howard Winchester – 144 Men’s B Grade: Craig Patterson – 172 Runner Up: Justin Ward – 173 Nett Winner: Darren O’reilly – 146 Men’s C Grade: Robert Maude – 179 Runner Up: Bob Smith – 180 Nett Winner: Bellamy Bienefelt – 137 Senior Champion: Tony O’rourke – 222 By Lewis BELLING