Bonville Golf

Vienna Schoeffel our Ladies Club Champion had a hole in one on the 8th hole during the Sunday round.

 

TUESDAY 23 November 2021 – Medley Single Stableford:

Winner: Bellamy Bienefelt (23) 36 pts

R/Up: Isaac Williams (14) 35 pts

Wednesday 24 November 2021 – Medley 2BBB Stableford + Single
2BBB Winners: David Johnson (12) & Glyn Jones (22) 44 pts c/b

2BBB 2nd: John Blackman (13) & Don Kennedy (8) 44 pts

2BBB 3rd:Peter Owen (+1) & Shane McCarthy (16) 42 pts c/b

Individual: Jim Bartlett (27) 39 pts

NTP 17th: Gio Zugajev

Ball Comp to 34

Friday 26 November 2021 – Medley Single Stableford + 2BBB

Winner: Doug Neilson (17) 41 pts

R/Up: Don Kennedy (9) 37 pts c/b

3rd: Garry Barnes (9) 37 pts

4th: Trevor Duus (10) 36 pts c/b

2BBB Winners: Doug Neilson & Don Kennedy – 44 pts

Gross: Gio Zugajev – 32 pts

Ball Comp to 33

Saturday 27 November 2021 – Medley Single Stableford

Winner: Ben Jonas (6) 39 pts

R/Up: Mark Sinclair (13) 36 pts c/b

3rd: Lochie Cairns (1) 36 pts

Sunday 28 November 2021 – Medley Single Stableford

Winner: Don Kennedy (8) 36 pts

R/Up: Hugo Alderman (5) 33 pts c/b

3rd: Kris Watson (8) 33 pts

Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 November – 2021 Club Championships

Saturday

A Grade Nett: Rod Hope (8) 70 c/b

B Grade Nett: Craig Patterson (12) 70

C Grade Nett: Bellamy Bienefelt (24) 63

Overall R/Up: Justin Algie (17) 70 c/b

Women Nett: Nat Titcume (12) 72

Women R/Up: Paula Palin (14) 73

Gross: Nathan Trezise – 73 c/b

NTP 17th: Craig Lang

Ball Comp To 73 Nett

Sunday

A Grade Nett: Tony O’Rourke (3) 70

A Reserve Nett: Howard Winchester (13) 70

B Grade Nett: Darren O’Reilly (14) 72

C Grade Nett: Robert Maude (21) 62

Overall R/Up: Bob Smith (16) 70

Women Nett: Dora Habgood (17) 72 c/b

Women Nett R/Up: Paula Palin (14) 72

Gross: Gio Zugajev – 74

NTP 17th: Robert Maude

Eagles Nest: Vienna Schoeffel – Hole in one – 8th Hole

Ball comp to 74 nett

Results

Men’s club Champion: Gio Zugajev – 222 (1st Play Off Hole)

Runner Up: Tony O’rourke – 222

Nett Winner: Andy Bowles – 217

Ladies Club Champion: Vienna Schoeffel – 166

Ladies Runner Up: Christine Clarke – 169

Ladies Nett: Paula Palin – 145

Men’s A Reserve: Rod Hope – 160

Runner Up: Glen Zacher – 168

Nett Winner: Howard Winchester – 144

Men’s B Grade: Craig Patterson – 172

Runner Up: Justin Ward – 173

Nett Winner: Darren O’reilly – 146

Men’s C Grade: Robert Maude – 179

Runner Up: Bob Smith – 180

Nett Winner: Bellamy Bienefelt – 137

Senior Champion: Tony O’rourke – 222

 

