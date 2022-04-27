Bonville Golf Resort draw internationals for the Australian Women’s Classic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

INTERNATIONAL pro golf tour players from over 30 countries converged on the Coffs Coast’s Bonville Golf Resort for the Australian Women’s Classic from 22-24 April 2022.

“The team at Bonville delivered another super successful event and huge congratulations must go to Course Superintendent Aaron Banks and his team of greenkeepers, who managed to prepare the golf course under difficult circumstances given the rain this year,” said Christopher Winn, Bonville Golf Resort.

After its 2021 postponement, this drawcard major event, co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and WPGA, and backed by the NSW State Government, is a significant positive step towards the return of major international visitation to the North Coast.

For the team at Bonville Golf Resort the event delivers opportunities to introduce visiting players to the natural beauty of the area.

“The Australian Women’s Classic is a chance to share our incredible region with the world,” Christopher told NOTA.

“We’ve always aimed to blend our region’s natural elements with the player experience.

“That’s never been more important as we celebrate becoming NSW’s first Eco-Certified destination.”

In a nail biting final round, England’s Meghan Maclaren finished at 10 under par to claim victory in a sunshine-filled final round day at Bonville.

The 27-year-old now has three Ladies European Tour wins on New South Wales soil, including the state open championship at Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

Meghan had led overnight but she began with bogeys at the 4th and 6th holes and lost her lead to a small pack of hot-on-her-heels contenders.

Sweden’s Maja Stark hit a birdie on the first hole with three more to come on the 5th, 7th and 9th, seemingly steaming in for a win.

A double-bogey on the 13th wobbled Stark’s lead, and while more birdies followed, Maclaren was performing well and scored a critical birdie on the 15th.

Speaking after her win, MacLaren said, “I knew Maja had got to eight under and I was on seven at that point.

“I made a good birdie on 14 and 15 and I assumed the lead might be nine at that point.

“I kind of knew it was in my hands.

“I’m stunned with the level of support I have here, and it was such an amazing reaction when that putt dropped on the last (hole).

“I wasn’t that worried about my approach to the last because I knew there was scope to miss if it came undone and I knew I had to make a birdie to get home.

“The eagle putt wasn’t overly bold, but I was pretty nervous over that last little four-footer.

“I was pretty relieved to see that go in and yeah, that noise was fantastic.

“I love playing here, it really feels like home to me and somehow brings out my best.”

By Andrea FERRARI