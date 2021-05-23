Bonville Headland: What a way to start the day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BONVILLE headland is a place which draws people in to start their day breathing in fresh air, marvelling at the awakening sky and spotting the dolphins, whales and surfers.

Dawn to dusk it’s a hub for locals socialising as well as solitary reflection.

The pink shirt of Father Michael, the tall figure of John, a variety of dogs and friends is a daily scene at 6am.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“It’s Grant’s coffee (Restorative Coffee van) that brings us here,” quipped Michael, but truly it’s the camaraderie (…and then the coffee).

For John, the morning trip to the headland began as a daily practice after his wife Sandra passed.

“I’d sit on the end of the headland and Father Michael would join me and chat.

“It’s been such a help – everyone here has helped – and Ella (John’s dog) loves it.”

Father and daughter pair Anthony and Felicity are regular ‘headlanders’.

“Ah to breathe in the sea air – I’m Cancerian and always drawn to the water,” said Anthony.

Felicity says it clears her head before school, “I feel fresher for the day – it’s such a nice walk and we might see the dolphins,” she said.

For Amanda, “It reminds me of how lucky we are, and my dog (Buddy) would kill me if I didn’t come.”

Trish, who comes up with her Mum, Noreen, said, “I love the colours of the sky and nature – it’s so pretty up here.”

Noreen feasts her eyes on the sunrise, a sight she’s been soaking up here for almost 30 years.

“The surfers, the whales, a walk around the headland – I feel revitalised from this walk,” she said.

Margaret moved to the area 50 years ago, bringing her children to the headland for tea; today it’s with her grandchildren and “soon a great grandchild”, she said, beaming.

“Then there’s the dogs – first as pups, then dogs, then new pups come along,” Margaret said.

Carolyn summed up what draws her to Bonville Headland, “The best part of coming out of COVID isolation was spinning around on the headland like I was Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music.”

By Andrea FERRARI