Bonville Public School to improve outdoor seating and support their Kids in the Kitchen program

BONVILLE Public School has succeeded in gaining $34,642 from the State Governments 2021 Community Building Partnership Program and will use the money to enhance their Kids in Kitchen initiative by providing improved seating in the beautiful school grounds.

Bonville Public School Parents and Citizens fundraising coordinator Suzette Smith told News Of The Area, “The few existing tables and seats were in bad shape and we have refurbished them, but there isn’t enough seating for our year five and six kids to eat together when they participate in the Kids in Kitchen program.”



Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said, “The Bonville Public School P&C Association has been a driving force behind the project to provide seating to support the Kids in the Kitchen program.

“This funding means the school community will benefit from seating to participate in the Kids in the Kitchen program and the lunch and recess breaks.

“Kids in the Kitchen encourages years 5 and 6 children to work in the canteen and to cook, and once a month they cook a meal.”

Bonville Public Principal Dean Burkitt thanked Mr Singh for his support and explained that this was part of the schools ongoing overall plan for expansion and improvement, which has included relocating and upgrading the productive kitchen garden and many other initiatives.

Established in 1909 the school is experiencing high demand for placements, including many queries from capital cities since the beginning of the pandemic.

By David TUNE