Bonza gets closer to going on-sale with the search for a ‘local legend’ in Coffs Harbour

LAST week, Bonza got one-step closer to going on sale with the launch of their search to find a local legend in Coffs Harbour.

The low-cost airline is planning to crown one passionate Coff’s resident as the ‘Bonza Local Legend’ and have them join a group of sixteen other legends – one from each destination on Bonza’s route map.



Coffs locals are encouraged to share a 30 second or less video to Facebook or Instagram to show fellow Aussies why their hometown is ‘Bonza’.

Legend status means free VIP flights on the first-ever Coffs Harbour flight (with three other mates or family members).

In addition, Bonza intends to work with the appointed legend to help put Coffs Harbour firmly on the map through a range of other engagements, help identify deserving members of the community to also be on the inaugural flight, taste test the all Aussie menu and road test the airline’s first ever uniform.

Speaking from the Coffs Harbour Jetty, Tim Jordan, CEO of Bonza said, “As a proud Coffs local, I know first-hand how many legends live locally and are passionate about sharing what makes this slice of Australia so special.

“That’s why we’re calling on locals to share their travel tips and in turn, help fellow Aussies explore their own backyard.

“If you’re a legend, larrikin, personality about town – come forward.

“We’re looking for big hearts, welcoming arms and people who aren’t shy to give it a go.”

Locals legends are encouraged to throw their hat in the ring by sharing a 30 second or less video on Facebook or Instagram tagging @FlyBonza with #BonzaLocalLegends.