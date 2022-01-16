Book Fair brings in the new year at Bowraville Pioneer Community Centre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BOWRAVILLE Pioneer Community Centre celebrated the New Year with their Annual Book Fair on Saturday 8 January.

Inside tables were covered with specifically priced books, covering a broad range of authors and genres, priced to perfection.

Books suitable for both adults and children were available.

All proceeds from the Book Fair will go to funding the Bowraville Pioneer Community Centre.

The Centre is a community hub for Bowraville, with funding costs of approximately $12,000.00 pa.

It was a festive time with fundraising raffles, a sausage sizzle, and the café was open, as it is most Saturdays.

Marion Syratt, Secretary, Bowraville Community Development Association Inc (BCDAI) and Todd Vercoe, Treasurer, Bowraville Pioneer Community Centre, were kept busy welcoming people, selling books and raffle tickets, and thanking the community for their support.

It was a great day getting to know the Bowraville community, grabbing a sausage sizzle for the kids, and picking up some bargain books.

Book buyers were made up of local community members, visitors to the region, and people just passing through.

Todd Vercoe said, “We thank the community for their continued support.”

Bowraville Community Development Association Incorporated owns and manages the Bowraville Pioneer Community Centre for the people of Bowraville.

Marion Syratt said, “We will be holding the Heart of the Valley Market Day on 12 February.”

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/213868804252102.

The Centre’s usual activities including line lancing, martial arts, and watercolor classes will continue in 2022.

For more information check out www.facebook.com/groups/1225964024165714/, head to https://bcdainc.org.au/ or contact Marion Syratt on [email protected]

By Karen GRIBBIN