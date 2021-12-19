Book in for the Coffs Harbour Christmas Community Lunch

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BOOKINGS for the Coffs Harbour Community Christmas luncheon should be made through Doris Cowan, this year’s organiser of the previously-named Orphans Lunch.

The team is planning a welcoming party for anyone who feels lonely or at a loose end for whatever reason, to share Christmas Lunch with others on Christmas Day.



The venue is Cavanbah Hall, 191 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour, starting at 11.30am until 2.30pm, on Christmas Day, 25 December.

The Community Lunch has a colourful history, with the event bringing together “such a wonderful kaleidoscope of people” aged from “nought to 100”.

“We get people from right across the board, backpackers, new-to-towners, the frail and aged, the homeless, disabled people – people can be alone at Christmas through all sorts of circumstances,” said Julie Ferguson, founder of OzHarvest Coffs Harbour chapter, who founded the Christmas get-together with Robyn Milne back in 2007.

Businesses and community members have continued to show their support for this community event through donations and sponsorship.

Doris would like to give a huge thank you to people who have donated already to the cause: Karen Teske, Anna Barca, Dee Sunni, Crazy Sam’s Woolgoolga, Karen Nicholson, Jennene and Chris Peterson, Nicole Clough, Sheyl Tamini, Sylvia Bennett, Julie Ferguson, Meri Oakwood, Irene Tolhurst and Josie Harrison.

Orphans Christmas is now under the banner of the newly formed not-for-profit association, Coffs Harbour Community Support Low Income Homeless and Recycling Project Inc.

Bookings for the lunch are essential through Doris Cowan on 0411428761 and email:[email protected].

Also, if you can volunteer your time setting up, serving and/or clearing away and distributing leftovers to various local services, please contact Doris directly.

By Andrea FERRARI