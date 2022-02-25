Book in for the VW Spectacular – it’s back for 2022

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VW SPECTACULAR is on.

Get the date in your diary – from 24 July finishing 1 August, this is the 23rd show of the bi-annual event, in 39 years.

The venue is Macksville Showground.

The VW Spectacular is one of the nation’s classic enthusiast events.

It’s a total immersion in the world of the iconic vehicle that’s held in the hearts of many Australians.

“It is great that the locals get behind us and VW people come from all over the country and join in everything,” Donna Pell, co-founder and organiser told News Of The Area.

“This year the theme for our Saturday night sit-down dinner at Macksville Showground is ‘Country and Western’ and there’s prizes for Best Dressed Couple and Best Dressed Family.

“Also new this year for the kids is Christmas in July with Santa coming on a fire truck.”

Regular events are back, such as the People’s Choice-judged Show and Shine.

“The vehicles that get the highest scores win the top 10 presentation and will receive hand-made unique trophies.”

They will be presented at Macksville Showground on the Sunday morning.

“We have cruises in convoy from the Monday right through to the following Sunday.

“We try to show as much of our beautiful area as some of these people come from as far as Tasmania and there’s someone from every state; they might not have seen our beautiful area.

“We go to Bowraville, Macksville, Nambucca, Bellingen and Dorrigo and throw in a couple of mystery tours – at the moment I have no idea where we’ll go, that’s why they’re called mystery tours,” Donna laughed.

“People can expect a great family, car-orientated week with car events, tourist events and an opportunity to catch-up with VW friends from past years.”

As a tourism opportunity for the local accommodation businesses the week is a high point during the quietest season of the year.

“People book into everything from campsites, to renting homes through the local real estates, to B&Bs, hotels and motels.

“Some people come for one day, others for eight and they come in everything from the worst VW to the best show cars.

“Everyone is welcome, as long as they love VW’s,” encourages Donna.

“Over the past 38 years we have had over 750 VWs coming from just about every part of Australia.

“One of the biggest changes we have noticed is that originally most vehicles were Beetles, now the VW Kombis have been resurrected.

“Some of the older models of Kombis are now (worth) in excess of $80,000.”

Donna would like to thank a range of people for their assistance leading up to and during the event: Nambucca Valley Rotary Club, Lions Club of Nambucca, the local fire and rescue club, Nambucca Valley Lions Club (AFL) and Shore Track Ltd.

For booking and further information contact Donna [email protected] or visit the website at https://volkswagenspectacular.com/.

By Andrea FERRARI