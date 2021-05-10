Book your seat to the free ‘Planning Ahead’ Seminar at the Macksville Library

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Nambucca Valley Council in conjunction with The Mid North Community Legal Centre presents a seminar called ‘Planning Ahead,’ to be held at the Macksville Library, Wednesday May 12 commencing at 10:00am.

Wes Mc Quillan, the Nambucca Valley Senior Librarian said, “The planning ahead session encourages people to think about whether they have planned ahead and prepared a Will, made a Power of Attorney, appointed an Enduring Guardian.”

He continued to say this seminar will explain, “Why they should consider having these in place, and what happens if in the future if they lose the ability to make decisions for themselves and don’t have these important documents in place.”

For any attendee on the day in receipt of a full pension, the opportunity to access free solicitors to prepare a ‘Power of Attorney’ and ‘Enduring Guardian’ document will be available.

This is a free community event, bookings are essential and can be made by contacting the Macksville library on (02) 65681422 or email macksville.library@nambucca.nsw.gov.au

A free diary and calendar will be given to the first ten people to register.

By Tamara MCWILLIAM