Bookings are booming for the Macksville Music Muster

MACKSVILLE Music Muster bookings are filling up as the week-long live music festival gets closer to kicking off.

Held from 1-7 November at Macksville Showgrounds, this year’s event is a tribute to Glen Albrecht who recently passed away after a short battle with cancer.



Glen was instrumental in getting the Macksville Music Muster up and running with partner Vanessa Sanger in 2019.

Vanessa is powering on with the community’s support to bring on the event, telling News Of The Area, “The response to bookings has been amazing and we are so looking forward to holding the Muster again this year.

“We have a packed week of entertainment, starting with the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday 1 November, with Old Time Dance Demonstrations by local groups. walk-ups and great main stage artists.

“We are getting very close to having all powered sites filled at this stage; unpowered sites are still available.”

Vanessa was born and bred in the Macksville district and is an accomplished country music singer herself and has always wanted to bring back country music to the area.

Entertainment starts on Tuesday and goes right through until Sunday lunchtime.

Singer/songwriter Larry Cann will not only MC much of the entertainment, he will also perform some classic country music covers as well as some of his own originals.

“Bring your own performance with you for the walk-ups on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” said Vanessa.

“A full backing back will support your performance and there’s a People’s Choice award up for grabs.”

Main Stage artists for 2022 include: Vanessa Sanger, Rob Breese, The McKay Bros, Allan Gumm, Tony Wagner, Lyn Jerrett, Sarah Savannah, Jack Lorry, Larry Cann, and The Silverline Duo.

Raffles, food trucks and stall holders will also be at the Muster.

“We’ll have artist merchandise on sale, it’s a family orientated event and there’s lots of country music…something for everyone,” said Vanessa.

Bookings are essential, please contact Vanessa on 0402 512116 or book online at www.macksvillemusicmuster.com.au/tickets.

By Andrea FERRARI