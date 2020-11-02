Books Galore In Tilligerry

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DURING the COVID-19 lockdown, Tilligerry locals turned to books to escape the worries of the world.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Council delivered books from its stockpile direct to doorsteps when the mobile library and the LTP facility closed during the crisis.

Since then we are more or less back to normal, with a wide array of options available to avid readers.

Both of the local charity stores keep books at give-away prices and the RSL sub-branch has a library of its own.

On top of this, The Senior Citizens Centre has a well stocked library.

A big problem is what to do with excess books.

The Council library in Lemon Tree gets a huge volume of donated books but there is just not enough shelf space to house them.

Even two book fairs couldn’t shift the mountain of surplus stock.

Some 500 Coles bags full were sold and the leftovers were sent to New Guinea in a container.

We now have a new kid on the block in the form of a ‘street library’, born recently when a resident erected a weatherproof box with free books inside.

Anybody can take the books or replace books with ones they no longer need.

Interested in doing something similar?

The local Mens Shed can knock you one up at a minimal cost and they will even carve you a sign.

Alternatively, you can use your handyman skills to do the job yourself.

By Geoff WALKER