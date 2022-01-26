Booster doses to be brought forward

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MILLIONS more people in NSW are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster vaccination after NSW Health brought forward the interval between doses by a month.

State-run vaccination clinics will begin offering COVID-19 booster vaccinations three months after people have received their second dose from Friday January 21.



The change from a four-month interval to three months means there are now an additional 3.55 million people in NSW who can book in for their third dose of vaccine.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said being triple vaccinated offers extra protection against the effects of the Omicron variant.

“The advice is clear – getting boosted means there’s less chance you’ll get the virus and, if you do, the effects are generally much milder,” Mr Perrottet said.

“That’s why we are offering more people the opportunity to get the booster sooner.

“I urge everyone who is eligible to get boosted to do so as soon as possible.

“This will help to protect our older population, as well as vulnerable members of the community.”

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said there are more than 40 state-run vaccination clinics spread throughout NSW as well as mobile outreach locations that these clinics visit.

“Along with public health safety measures including wearing masks indoors, working from home where practicable, not singing and dancing and minimising the size of gatherings in homes, the other big protection is getting a booster vaccination.

“Being able to get that booster at three months after your second dose gives the opportunity to be much safer, much sooner,” Mr Hazzard said.

“In addition to the state facilities opening at three months for boosters, individuals can still attend with their GPs or pharmacies when the Federal Government authorises them to provide boosters at three months, in due course.”

NSW Health Deputy Secretary Patient Experience and System Performance Susan Pearce, who leads the NSW Health vaccination rollout, said the change to the vaccine schedule in NSW will help people maintain a high level of protection against the COVID-19 virus.

“As we face into the challenges brought of the Omicron variant, a booster dose will ensure people have increased immunity, and a lower risk of requiring hospital treatment,” Ms Pearce said.

NSW Health has delivered a total of 440,681 third/booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines in support of the Federal Government’s vaccine program.

NSW Health is contacting people who are registered in the NSW Health vaccination booking system with a reminder text message.

NSW Health clinics offer Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to people aged 18 years and over.

Eligible people can also receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from their GP and participating community pharmacies.

A booster vaccination can be booked through the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Finder.