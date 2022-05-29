Botanic Garden Open Day Postponed To Sunday June 19

0 SHARES Share Tweet



THE Botanic Garden Open Day in conjunction with the community event, All One Under the Sun, has been postponed to Sunday June 19.

The organisers are expecting over 5,000 people to attend and this number of feet treading through the Gardens would have adversely impacted the grounds.



“Waterlogged conditions made the event untenable for the 29 May date,” Nola Miles, President of the Friends of the Botanic Garden told News Of The Area.

Conditions will continue to be assessed prior to Sunday 19 June.

“Meanwhile, the Friends group is seeking new members and membership renewals, which commence from 1 July annually.

“Members can become trained as guides, assist in the day-to-day maintenance of the gardens, or volunteer in the cafe or the entry and shop.

“We are planning to re-open the much loved Garden Cafe every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

“The Botanic Gardens is unique in that it was initiated by volunteers, and it continues to operate 365 days due to volunteer assistance,” said Nola.

Membership can be renewed or made through the Coffs Harbour Botanic Gardens website, or in person at the Garden entry.

Fancy the idea of becoming a volunteer but want to hear from a current Friends of the Botanic Gardens member?

Here NOTA shares a volunteer profile from the Friends of the Garden newsletter; a chat with Janet Holmes and Lindy Malone as they work in the garden nursery.

“We propagate and grow plants to sell, raise funds for the garden, and help look after the succulents in the garden.”

Why volunteer?

“I moved to Coffs from Melbourne and was keen to meet people who loved gardening and to learn more about the plants which grow here,” Janet said.

“I have loved coming to the Botanic Garden over many years and wanted a closer attachment to helping this gorgeous garden grow,” Lindy said.

Favourite thing about the Garden?

“This garden is so unique and valuable for Coffs Harbour.

“There is much to learn here,” said Janet.

“I love watching plants grow from little seedlings both planted in the garden and selling off the shelves at the garden information shop,” said Lindy.

Favourite plant?

“I love native plants and favourites include the Lillypillies such as Syzgium wilsonii,” Janet said.

“Kangaroo Paws – I love any flowering plant,” said Lindy.

By Andrea FERRARI