Bowlers raise almost $21k for CanDo Cancer Trust

WHOPPING is the way organisers of the CanDo Cancer Trust Charity Bowls Day described the total funds raised in their annual money-maker for the local cause.

“This has been our best year ever,” Carolyn Boyden, co-organiser with her husband Andy, told News Of The Area.



“People have been so generous and the buzz around the club is heartwarming.

“This year we raised a whopping $20,800 which included a $6,000 donation each from both Masonicare and the C.ex Group.

“CanDo is a local volunteer charity that looks after locals.

“We love it that all of the money raised will go to assist cancer patients attending the North Coast Cancer Institute at the CHHC,” she said.

More than a hundred local and interstate bowlers packed the C.ex Woolgoolga bowling greens on Sunday for the bowling bonanza.

Fun, music and laughter were the order of the day and everyone had a good time.

This annual event always features the very popular Mega Monster Raffle after the game, with many prizes donated by local Masonic Lodges, businesses and individuals.

Organisers Carolyn and Andy Boyden, from the Coffs Coast Freemasons Association, are excited about the outcome.

“The CCFA are major sponsors of the CanDo Cancer Trust and have been involved with CanDo from the beginning back in 2010.

“We sincerely thank everyone involved,” said Carolyn.

By Andrea FERRARI