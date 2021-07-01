Bowls report for Nambucca Heads Men

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ANOTHER excellent week of bowls was held at the Nambucca Heads Bowling Club on what many would describe as one of the best synthetic greens in Australia.

Wednesday bowls attracted a field of 34 and 1st prize winners were Doug Cedelland, John Richardson and Stan Flack. Second prize went to the pairs game of Joe Franck and Dennis Graham (you beauty we saved $10) and 3rd prize went to Peter Dawe, Bill Mangrove Coughlan and Ray Long.

The lucky losers prize went to another pairs game of Graham Horne and Gary Tierney, in what quite a profitable day some would say.

The lucky bowler was Darcy Ken Rostron who advised it was the first time he’d ever been drawn out as the lucky bowler, unfortunately for Darcy he couldn’t get the money for his rink.

Friday saw the introduction of fours in order to cater for more players and 54 bowlers turned out for the day that was sponsored by Bernard Laverty Funerals, which meant double the prizes, and if you couldn’t win a prize today then luck wasn’t on your side.

First prize went to the team of Bill Blackford, Gary Tierney and Mick Targett, while the team of Tony Urquhart, Mick Ellison, Glen Brady and Mike James snared the other 1st prize.

Second prize went to Grant Lawrence, Dave clubman of the year Ogilvy, Ian Lawrence and John McCollom.

The other second prize went to the dream team of Mino Bettanin, Cec Smith, Don Ireland and Harry The Rock.

Third prize went to the teams of Peter Meehan, Frank Wesley and John Reynolds, while Tony Stokes, Tommy Reynolds and Jack Young claimed the other 3rd prize.

Lucky loser prizes went to the team of Ian Drum Poletti, Owen Smith and Dennis Graham, with the stacked team of Ken Rostron, John Hogarth, Danny Curran and Mark Blackford also claiming a lucky losers prize.

The lucky bowler for the day was Stan Flack with a chance to win the jackpot of $600 for his rink.

Unfortunately Stan couldn’t win the $600 but instead generously donated $300 to another rink.

The first round of the major singles was played on Saturday with a few players having been fortunate enough to get the bye.

It was great to see a strong turnout of players to start the battle for the club’s biggest championship in the club and a large contingent of supporters to either cheer or boo their club mates.

Graham Hunt (the good brother) 31 def Shaun Smith 13, Doug Cedelland 31 def Rhys Riddell 17 in a blockbuster match, Peter Dawe 31 def Dallas Nancarrow 25, Bruce Mason 31 def Fred Pope 2, Grant Lawrence 31 def Mark Blackford 28, John Rowdy Reynolds 31 def Paul pushbike Michel 17, Graham Horne 31 def Peter Meehan 30 in a match that was about as close as you could get, Joe Franck 31 def John Richardson 30 in a game that went down to the wire, Adam The Terminator Rostron 31 def Tommy Reynolds 6, Aaron Cedelland 31 def Alan Cosgrave 27 and Tony Urquhart and Syd Campton both won their matches on forfeit.

The second round of singles was played on Sunday afternoon with some excellent matches that were worthy of being finals.

Graham Hunt 31 def Doug Cedelland 20, Bruce Mason 31 def Peter Dawe 28, Grant Lawrence 31 def John Reynolds 26, Graham Horne 31 def Syd Campton 22, Tye Webber 31 def Bill Coughlan 19, Ken Rostron 31 def Gary Tierney 8, Joe Franck 31 def Adam Rostron 30 in a game where both players produced some brilliant bowls, and in the match of the weekend Tony Urquhart 31 def Aaron Cedelland 29 in a game worthy of being on TV with both players playing crackerjack bowls.

Bowls will continue this week at Nambucca Heads with club selected triples on Wednesday starting at 1pm, nominated 4’s starting at 1pm on Friday with visitors welcome and the 3rd round and semi finals of the major singles to be played Saturday at 9.30am and 1pm respectively and the final to be played on Sunday at 1pm and Sunday morning club selected triples starting at 10.30am.

By Grant LAWRENCE