Bowraville Central School welcomes 2022 student leaders

BOWRAVILLE Central School (BCS) were very proud to welcome their new student leaders to the school community on Tuesday, April 5.

21 students were inducted as student leaders from kindergarten to Year 12.

School Captain Cheyenne Baker opened festivities with a heartfelt “Welcome to Gumbaynggirr Country, now and always”.

“I love being a leader and role model for my younger peers,” said Cheyenne.

BCS’ vision statement is ‘Together we live, together we connect, together we learn, together we grow, so that together we thrive’.

This visiont was most evident in the opening address from Executive Principal David Taylor.

“Leadership builds up, not down,” he said.

“It is active, not passive.

“It is inspiring, not expiring, casting vision, not doubt,” said David.

Mr Taylor welcomed the new student leaders to the school community, encouraging them to be caring, supportive and challenging in their individual leadership, and as a team.

David said, “Three aspects of leadership are as an individual, a team, and as a whole organisation.

“Great leaders are able to blend all three of these domains effortlessly.”

News Of The Area spoke with the new leaders and staff to get their thoughts on what the school community means to them.

Saira Nokov, School Captain and Student Leader said, “It’s an honour to represent the school community.”

Science and IT Teacher Josh LeCerf went to Bowraville Central School as a student and is happy to have returned as a staff member.

“I went here as a student, and came back to work.

“It is a wonderful school, and it’s great to be working back in the community,” said Josh.

“It’s an honour to be chosen as Student Leader and respectful of school policy,” said Brenda Buchanan, Student Leader.

It was an especially proud day for Bowraville Central parents, carers and the school community in welcoming their new student leaders.

By Karen GRIBBIN