Bowraville Goannas sink the SCU Marlins in stunning 24-21 victory

THE Bowraville Goannas sunk the SCU Marlins in the last play of the match as Beau-Dean Jarrett crossed the line after the siren to deliver a stunning 24-21 victory.

The victory elevates the Goannas into second place and poised for a semi-finals berth in the Mid North Coast Rugby Union Competition.

Coach David Foley praised the defensive efforts in front of their home crowd.

“It was a clash for second place on the ladder and the Goannas came out firing scoring three quick tries.

“Discipline and a couple of poor decisions allowed the Marlins to stay in the game scoring two tries right on half time and the Marlins took the lead midway through the second half.

“It was a great defensive effort from the boys that kept the Goannas in the game, Tom Grant and Malcolm Noble both made a couple of try saving tackles each.

“As the siren rang for full time the Goannas found themselves behind on the scoreboard but with the ball, the team showed some great composure and patience to drive the ball down to the Marlins line, allowing Bowraville forward Beau-Dean Jarrett to crash over under the posts for a superb Goannas 24-21 win.

“A great way to win on our sponsor’s day, thank you again to our sponsors because without their support, we wouldn’t be here,” said David

Meanwhile, the senior women had a tough game against a very well drilled Marlins team.

“(There were) some great passages of play from the girls and great to see them improve every week,” said David.

By David WIGLEY