Bowraville named as NSW Top Tourism Town Finalist

NSW Tourism Industry Council is thrilled to announce the finalists for the inaugural Top Tourism Town Awards for NSW, with 42 ambitious towns from across the state now in the running to take out this prestigious award.

Amongst the finalists is the Nambucca Valley’s own Bowraville with the town named in the ‘Top Tourism Town less than 5000 residents’ category.

The award application, put forward by the team at Visit Bowraville, highlighted the natural beauty and charm of the town.

‘For a small town, Bowraville has a lot to offer. It is the perfect environment for couples & friends who wish to recharge, reconnect and reinvigorate,’ the application read.

‘Ringed by national parks, conservation areas and nature reserves and a

mere 20 minutes from the hustle of the coast.

‘Take any number of scenic drives to discover the hinterland beauty and our majestic waterways.

‘Our creative town is full of colonial and art deco buildings housing museums, galleries, cafes and a theatre, all ready to explore.

‘The spirit of the land invites you to slow down, connect with our people and enjoy Bowraville.’

NSW Tourism Industry Council Executive Manager, Greg Binskin, said, “The Top Tourism Town Awards celebrate the unwavering spirit of these communities and demonstrates the true value of tourism and the visitor economy to these towns.

“It’s a real testament to the resilience of these towns that in this first year, we have an incredible 42

finalists in two categories: those with populations over 5,000 residents and those under 5,000.

“These Awards are all about community collaboration, groups such as Local Chambers of Commerce,

Tourism Associations, Councils and Visitor Information Centres have come together to showcase

their town as a tourism destination worthy of celebrating.

“The process was highly competitive with inspiring editorial, images and video content accompanied

by a compelling 3 – 4 day itinerary essential to be a Top Tourism Town finalist,” Mr Binskin said.

“It has been great to see so many NSW towns embrace the Top Tourism Town Awards.

“Enormous work is done by regional towns to attract visitors, all in support of their local businesses and

economies, and this has been a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge and reward that work.

“The number and quality of entries has been remarkable, and they are an exciting example of what NSW

has to offer,” said NSW Tourism Industry Council President, Simon Spellicy.

The winners will be announced by the Hon. Stuart Ayres, Minister for Tourism, Investment & Jobs at the Local

Government NSW Destination & Visitor Economy Conference, Thursday 27 May 2021.

“Get voting now and share the love for these communities and give them a much-needed

boost after the past couple of challenging years,” Mr Spellicy said.

Voting closes today, so get voting at www.businessnsw.com/media-centre/nsw-top-tourism-town-awards-2021/bowraville-top-tourism-town-finalist.