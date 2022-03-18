Bowraville Pioneer Community Centre needs your vote

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BOWRAVILLE Pioneer Community Centre (BCDAI) has been named in the draw to receive funding from the Greater Bank’s Community Giveaway for March.

The Greater Mid North Coast community funding program gives away $3000 every month to local organisations helping to make a difference in their communities.

The month of March is voting time to help raise funds for the Community Centre.

Bowraville Pioneer Community Centre was built in 1915 and had many different uses before it was donated for the community as a gathering place for the town and surrounding area.

“If we’re successful the funds will be going towards our ‘Fix the Leak’ fundraiser,” said Marion Syratt, Secretary, BCDAI.

“We’ve been working hard after the downpours over the last few months, and we urgently need repairs to the roof and upper façade.”

All you have to do is vote online at www.greater.com.au/greatermidnorthcoast.

You can vote as many times as you wish, just scroll down to Bowraville Pioneer Community Centre and click the thumbs up symbol.

On 30 March the winner with the most votes will be awarded $3000.

The Bowraville Pioneer Community Centre currently sits behind the Bungwahl Community Hall and the Oxley Island Community Hall, so get those votes in Nambucca Valley!

Marion Syratt said, “We have monthly country markets, a Café with delicious coffee and treats, a sewing group, line dancing, and the hall can be hired for small gatherings or meetings.

“BCDAI is completely run by volunteers, we have people to do the work, but still need funds for materials.”

For more information contact Marion Syratt on 0400 828 471.

By Karen GRIBBIN