Bowraville Racecourse Art Group members enter ‘Movember in July’ exhibition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEMBERS of the Bowraville Racecourse Art Group have submitted artworks to Macleay Valley Community Art Gallery’s ‘Movember in July’ exhibition.

The exhibition ends on Sunday 17 July at the gallery in Gladstone.

It is a non competitive event designed to raise funds to help address the issues of men’s health. In keeping with the theme it is only open to men.

Elwin Butler and Bruce Redman of the Bowraville Racecourse Art Group both made available three paintings each for the exhibition.

Congratulations Bruce and Elwin.