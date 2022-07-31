Bowraville welcome new HealthOne

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ACTING Premier Paul Toole, Regional Health and Mental Health Minister Bronnie Taylor, and Oxley MP Melinda Pavey travelled to Bowraville on Tuesday 26 July to officially open the new HealthOne facility.

At the opening, Ms Pavey said, “The new facility will provide significant benefits to the people of Bowraville and surrounds.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“Today is an exciting day, with the new facility delivering improved access to health services for locals.

“No longer will people have to travel to Coffs Harbour or Macksville for the care they need,” she said.

The project is part of the NSW Government’s $100-million HealthOne program, which aims to deliver integrated healthcare to local communities.

“The key to this project is the funding of two full-time GPs which brings healthcare within walking distance for most of the Bowraville community,” said Ms Pavey.

Nambucca’s Mayor Cr Rhonda Hoban welcomed the opening.

“Bowraville is a very vulnerable and isolated community, the area has no public transport to larger centres for healthcare,” she said.

HealthOne aims to create a stronger and more efficient primary healthcare system by bringing general practice and a range of community health care services together.

“Bowraville will now be able to access specialist teleconferencing, two primary care practitioners, Community Health, Child and Family health, preventative care, psychological and women’s health,” said Lydia Dennett, Mid North Coast Local Health District Manager.

Between mid-2012 and mid-2021, Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) increased its workforce by an additional 1,128 full-time equivalent staff.

That is an increase of 41.3 percent, including 137 more doctors, 538 more nurses and midwives and 85 more allied health staff.

By Karen GRIBBIN