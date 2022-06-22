Bowraville welcomes BreastScreen NSW mobile van

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE BreastScreen NSW mobile van is heading to Bowraville from 5 to 12 July in Bowra Street, behind the Ex-Services club.

Free mammograms are provided to eligible women aged between 50 and 74 and there’s no referral needed.

Sue, one of the BreastScreen radiographers who has worked on the BreastScreen van for more than 30 years, said the women she meets on the van report they love the convenience of the BreastScreen van visiting their town.

“They can ‘duck out’ at morning tea or on their lunch break to attend this potentially lifesaving appointment,” Sue told News Of The Area.

“There is no need to take a two or three hour or half day trip to attend an appointment at one of the permanent BreastScreen sites.

“The women love that the service is available in their town where they are more likely to attend, and it only takes fifteen to twenty minutes.

“Our BreastScreen radiographers rotate between the four North Coast BreastScreen fixed sites, Tweed Heads, Lismore, Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie as well as the mobile van locations.

“A BreastScreen radiographer and a receptionist staff the van.”

Jane Walsh, Director of BreastScreen North Coast, says a screening mammogram is one of the most important things women aged 50 to 74 can do for their health.

“A mammogram every two years takes just twenty minutes and it could save your life.

“Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy.

“Around 90 percent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history.

“This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women.

“Bringing these vital services to Dorrigo means more local women can participate and get the support they need.

“Life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority.”

To book a mammogram with BreastScreen NSW phone 13 20 50.

Year round screening services are available at BreastScreen NSW clinics at Coffs Harbour.

By Andrea FERRARI