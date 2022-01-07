Bowraville’s Frank Partridge VC Museum soldiers on through the COVID pandemic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR visitors to the beautiful Nambucca Valley and for locals who are looking for something a little different to do over the holiday season here is an option that is fun and very educational at the same time.

Why not head out to the renowned verandah town of Bowraville and pay a visit to the Frank Partridge VC Museum.

Like so many of our tourist destinations the volunteer owned and operated Frank Partridge VC Museum has felt the pinch of COVID restrictions however they have soldiered on and are well and truly opened for business.

For the entry fee of a gold coin visitors to the museum will go on a journey which is intended to broaden their understanding and appreciation of the sacrifices made by Australian service personnel and their families during times of conflict.

A stroll through the numerous galleries of the Frank Partridge VC Museum will take you past exhibits representing all conflicts and even some peace operations that Australia has been involved in.

The ever-expanding displays cover uniforms, weapons, field equipment and heavy equipment such as classic World War Two era trucks, field guns and even a Mk VIII Torpedo.

It is worth noting the museum also boasts one of the most comprehensive military reference libraries in the state.

News Of The Area asked Mr Blue Manning, President of the Museum Committee, why he has been a long-term volunteer at the museum.

“I believe it is important to make sure what our forebears in the Australian armed services went through is never forgotten,” said Blue Manning.

“We are always looking for volunteers to join our ranks and have a number of volunteering options available such as office staff, repair, cleaning museum objects and curating the exhibits.”

Perhaps one of the most popular volunteer options the museum has is when it opens the heavy equipment garage up each Wednesday from 10:00am to 3:00pm so volunteers can tinker with its classic military vehicles and keep them in top condition for visitors to enjoy.

The museum is located at 29 High Street Bowraville and is open 7 days a week from 9:30am to 3:30pm or by appointment.

Potentially the best value for a gold coin anywhere on the Mid North Coast.

By Mick BIRTLES