Boxing Day Beachside Blues at Harbourside Markets

COME and enjoy the festival vibe with friends and family at Harbourside Markets this Boxing Day.

Organisers have a great day of music planned with special guests playing everyone’s favourite Blues hits.



What better way to enjoy Boxing Day after Christmas than relaxing beachside at the Coffs Harbour Foreshores beside the historic Jetty?

There is plenty of space to bring your chairs, picnic rug and shade umbrella and settle in.

Meet artisanal producers, makers and growers.

Buy something unique and handcrafted.

Share some food and enjoy the music!

Your favourite food vendors will be there as well as art, jewellery, clothing, beauty and lifestyle

products, homewares, plants and vintage and collectable stalls.

Harbourside Markets philosophy of ethical and fair-trade, locally made and locally grown guarantees you a unique experience.

Dogs are welcome in the market space on a lead and the Council approved leash-free dog beach is a short walk away if they need a good run!

A jumping castle and outdoor gym is available for the humans to get moving too!

Harbourside Markets is open every Sunday all through the holidays from 8am to 2pm.