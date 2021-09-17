BP Nambucca Heads identified as a Covid-19 venue of concern

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A NEW venue of concern has been identified in the Nambucca Valley, associated with a confirmed case of COVID-19 who transited through the region.

The case is not a Mid North Coast resident and is no longer in the area.

Anyone who attended BP Nambucca Heads, 2 Corkwood Road, Valla on Tuesday 7 September between 6.15pm to 6.35pm is considered a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop. All close contacts have been contacted and informed as part of normal contract tracing processes.

They must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result.

COVID-19 testing clinics are available across the Mid North Coast.

Visit the NSW Government website: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/health-and-wellbeing/clinics.