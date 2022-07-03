BPW Scholarship Dinner Supports Local Women With Their Studies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BUSINESS and Professional Women (BPW) Coffs Coast annual scholarship programme for 2022 culminated last week with a dinner and announcement of the winners of this year’s awards at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

BPW Coffs Harbour is committed to assisting local women in their final year of tertiary education, in line with BPW international’s support of the United Nations Sustainable Development goals, and specifically goal number four of ‘supporting equitable access to education’.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Bianca Harfield received the Maude Spielvogel scholarship and is currently undertaking a degree in psychology – focusing on emotional health for children and families.

Sally Morrigan, who is studying education specialising in Indigenous education, received the Wendy Martin encouragement award.

Both women shared their challenges of returning to studies after a break, whilst also navigating parenting and limited time to engage in employment, and their aspirations for the careers they hope to pursue.

Bianca shared that her hope is her studies will assist with providing a better understanding of the mental health needs of children and adolescents and develop vital skills required to be part of the healing that will be greatly needed in years to come.

Through work in schools whilst studying, Sally discovered her passion for Indigenous education and whilst she currently engages in some work in schools, her desire is to return to part-time studies to complete a Masters in Indigenous Education.

Special guest speaker Jade Naidu was sadly unable to attend due to illness, but her husband Jackson presented Jade’s story on her behalf.

The journey of Ms Naidu’s life, self-belief and passion for the arts was titled ‘Finding My Voice’, but, ironically, because of illness, she had temporarily lost it.

Jackson presented her inspiring story of overcoming a range of life obstacles by believing in herself and helping others.

BPW Vice President Helen Morschel said, “The stories of Ms Naidu and both scholarship recipients show how having tenacity, hope and self-belief can help you achieve your dreams.”

By Andrew VIVIAN