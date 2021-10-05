Brazilian Jiu Jitsu students back after lockdown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BRAZILIAN Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) students have returned to grappling and throw downs after the lockdown interrupted preparations for their upcoming competition.

Head instructor Cris Hisa has a deep history with the martial arts, growing up in a traditional Japanese Samurai family and now trains under the Hisa Samurai emblem from his father’s lineage.

Cris explained some of the challenges of the recent lockdowns.

“Like many schools we had to close down temporarily during the lockdown and our routine fell apart as we were training hard for competition.

“We were working on specific techniques like low risk/high success rate attacks and also takedowns with a black belt judo instructor Jonathan Gould.

“Unfortunately these are things which are not suitable to learn alone at home so we temporarily switched our focus to strengthening the core which has helped since we returned to the mats.

“The current group of students is mentally strong and has embraced the BJJ way where dedication and discipline is essential to accomplish your goals and to progress.

“BJJ, with its attacks and defence, is pretty much like a chess game, where you can use a move to trap your opponent or force an error; overall you need to constantly find a solution to what is presented in front of you, and fast,” said Cris.

When Cris’s father moved to Brazil, he became embraced in the art of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu where the teaching lineage stemmed from the Gracie family, but Cris says BJJ is all inclusive and suitable for everyone.

“Even if you are not a competitor like most of our students, you will enjoy BJJ as it effectively helps you transforming and building a strong mind and body, as well as building your confidence and be better prepared to handle physical altercations with our self-defence techniques for both women and men, big or small, strong or weak.

“We train most days, for more information check out our Facebook page or contact us at [email protected],” said Cris.

By David WIGLEY