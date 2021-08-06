Bread Tag Collection Point – don’t let them go to the bin!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EARTHBOUND Bowra Cafe is proud to share with the community their participation in the Aussie Bread Tags for Wheelchairs initiative.

Aussie Bread Tags for Wheelchairs started a national collection network across Australia in late 2018.

It is a registered charity.

Beginning in South Africa in 2006, Bread Tags for Wheelchairs was started by retiring nurse Mary Honeybun.

Ms Honeybun used her passion for the environment and knowledge that the majority of people who needed wheelchairs in South Africa were unable to afford them to launch Bread Tags for Wheelchairs.

Jenny Cooper, who leads the Aussie Bread Tags Team said, “In South Africa there is nothing like NDIS, or a funded government health organisation that assists people to access mobility equipment like wheelchairs.”

Funds were raised to purchase wheelchairs by Ms Honeybun by donating bread tags to a plastic moulding company, Zibo Containers.

Australians with South African connections got wind of the program, and began to spread the word, sending bread tags to South Africa.

Ms Cooper, a South African living in Australia, then set up a Facebook page and received an amazing response.

A local recycler in South Australia, Transmutation, was engaged in 2019 and there are now 500+ collection points across Australia which recycle over 250kg of bread tags every month.

According to Ms Cooper, “Recycling of 250g of bread tags funds an entry level wheelchair.

“Volunteer colour sorters sort the tags prior to them being sent to Transmutation.”

Transmutation donates money to Aussie Bread Tags for Wheelchairs for bread tags received.

This money then goes toward purchasing basic wheelchairs for those in need in South Africa.

Owing to the large number of recycling and donations Aussie Bread Tags for Wheelchairs have received they are also working with Wheelchairs for Kids in W.A.

This charity donates wheelchairs to children in 90 overseas locations.

The Aussie Bread Tags donation tub is located just inside the entry door at Earthbound Bowra Cafe.

The owners and staff invite anyone who has bread tags lying around to drop off their bread tags.

Bread tags are a waste product that have long driven the owners crazy, and they are glad to help out a charity that is providing wheelchairs to those that cannot afford them.

Earthbound Bowra Cafe is located at 27 Bowra Street, Nambucca Heads.