Break-in reported at St Andrews Church Tea Gardens

ON the evening of Friday July 16, thieves are alleged to have broken into the St Andrews Tea Gardens Op-shop sheds, damaging the locks and taking some donated goods.

A few weeks prior, bags of clothing on the church veranda were searched through, with clothes which were to be donated to an overseas charity taken, and a mess left for church volunteers.



Rector Peter Adkins said it is very disappointing and un-Australian that people would steal from a charity that is here to serve the local community.

“We are thankful for all those who bring their unwanted goods for us to sell and our customers who buy them,” said Mr Adkins.

“Profits from the op shop go back into serving the community through the various ministries of the church.

“CCTV footage is being examined so that those responsible can be brought to justice,” Mr Adkins said.