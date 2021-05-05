Breakers and Blues both at home in Round 3 of AFL North Coast Season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FRESH of their meeting last weekend, the Coffs Harbour Breakers and Northern Beaches Blues are both at home for Saturday’s third round of the AFL North Coast season.

The Breakers host the Nambucca Valley Lions tomorrow afternoon at Fitzroy Oval.

The Breakers and Lions sit at the opposite ends of the ladder, with the Breakers having won their opening two matches while the Lions have lost their first two matches of the season.

The Northern Beaches Blues host the Sawtell/Toormina Saints at Centennial Oval for Round 3.

The Blues are coming off a loss at home to the Breakers, while the Saints had a dominant win against the Nambucca Valley Lions in Round 2.

The Blues will look for their first win of the season after coming close in an opening round draw with the Grafton Tigers.

Defending premiers the Grafton Tigers host the ladder leading Lismore Swans in the match of the round at Ellem Oval.

Both sides are coming off big Round 2 wins, with the Tigers beating the Casino Lions by 221 points, while the Swans beat the Port Macquarie Magpies by 85 points.

Round 3 also sees the Casino Lions hosting the Port Macquarie Magpies, with both clubs looking to bounce back from last round losses.

The third round of the AFL North Coast women’s competition is also set to be decided on Saturday.

The Northern Beaches Blues will look for their second win of the season when they host the Sawtell/Toormina Saints at Centennial Oval.

And fresh off a win against the Port Macquarie Magpies in their first ever women’s game in the AFL North Coast competition, the Lismore Swans travel to take on the Grafton Tigers.

By Aiden BURGESS