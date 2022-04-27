Breakers brilliant in opening round win against Saints

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Breakers have shown they could be the team to beat again this year, starting their AFL North Coast season with a dominant 19.13 (127) to 6.7 (43) victory against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints.

After finishing as minor premiers last season, the Breakers picked up where they left off last year with an 84-point win against the Saints in their local derby.

The Breakers had all the early running and took a 10-point lead into quarter time.

The Breakers asserted their authority over the next two quarters to take a 59-point lead into three quarter time.

Coffs Harbour Breakers coach Ben Watson was pleased with his side’s opening round win and the return of Aussie Rules to the region.

“I was very pleased that even though there were tough conditions we were able to still play football, that was important for both clubs, so I’m thankful to the council for that,” he said.

“Given the conditions I thought my players put a lot of our practice and plans into the game and we still played an attractive brand for all the people that came out to watch us.”

The Breakers coach explained how his side came away with a convincing win.

“I was quite surprised with our run throughout the whole game but we went in with what I thought was a good rotation strategy and my support cast managed that great and was probably part of the reason,” he said.

“Sawtell looked like they were blooding a lot of young guys which is great to see, and they will be a force for years to come, although the difference in experience was probably the difference on the day.

“But I couldn’t fault any of my guys as we had 22 contributors.”

By Aiden BURGESS