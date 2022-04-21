Breast Buddies’ to host Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser for cancer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE kettle will be on, tea and treats prepared; yes it’s the Coffs Harbour Breast Cancer Buddies Support Group Biggest Morning Tea.

Come along to Coffs Harbour’s North Coast Regional Botanic Garden from 10am to noon on Tuesday, May 24.



Everyone is invited to enjoy a cuppa for cancer while enjoying toe-tapping, sing-along music from the highly entertaining Sawtell-based Uko Ono ukulele group, led by Stephanie Sims, as well as a medley of melodies from Brian Holden, the ‘king of the keyboard’.

The fundraiser’s raffle, with lots of lovely prizes and lucky door gifts to be won, is well known as a great community get-together for Cancer Council NSW.

Laine O’Keefe, Group Coordinator for Breast Cancer Buddies commented, “Our Breast Buddies Group has benefitted from a close relationship with Cancer Council for over 20 years.

“Like so many people affected by cancer, we have reached out to Cancer Council and found the help we needed.

“We access and appreciate the range of relevant resources and useful research updates available from Cancer Council, as well as their practical services, including transport to treatment, counselling, peer support programs, volunteer training and survivorship activities.

“Our Group supports and celebrates all Cancer Council’s wonderful work at our Biggest Morning Tea.

“Cancer Council is so very fortunate to receive the support of organisations like Breast Cancer Buddies,” said Louise Jeffs, Cancer Council’s Community Programs Coordinator.

“This generosity enables us to continue our work in cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy and support services, particularly our Help and Support Line 13 11 20.

“Breast cancer is the second largest cause of cancer death in Australian women after lung cancer.

”One in seven women in NSW will develop breast cancer.

“Nine out of ten women diagnosed with breast cancer don’t have a family history.

“Our services help Australians affected by cancer, providing vital support when they need it most and making every stage of their cancer journey easier.

“Every minute, every hour, every day, Cancer Council is here to help those touched by cancer,” said Louise.

If you are going through a breast cancer journey and would like to connect with a friendly support group, contact Laine, Coordinator of Breast Cancer Buddies on 0417 769 313.

Cancer Council also invites you to host your own Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea.

Those who wish to host can register or for more information, visit biggestmorningtea.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85.

This year, Cancer Council hopes to recruit over 10,000 generous morning tea hosts in NSW and raise over $12 million to help everyone affected by cancer right across Australia.

By Andrea FERRARI