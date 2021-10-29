Breast Cancer Awareness in the Nambucca Valley

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AUSTRALIA’S Breast Cancer Awareness Month provides an opportunity for us all to focus on breast cancer and its impact on those affected by the disease in our community.

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among Australian women (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer).

Nambucca Valley breast cancer patients and survivors are supported by the Macksville Hospital Breast Cancer Support Group.

McGrath Breast Care Nurse Carolyn Cross has been delivering support to the Nambucca Valley community since 2017.

The McGrath foundation recognises that people going through a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment benefit from the support offered from other people and the sharing of experiences.

“The Support Group brings together people affected by breast cancer, to help them manage the challenges they face.

“The group provides a safe place to support each other, share ideas, gain extra information, and learn coping skills in a non-judgemental environment,” said Carolyn Cross.

Healthcare professionals often give their time generously to help support the women by offering strategies to cope.

More than ever before, since the bush fires, floods, and Covid-19, local women going through a breast cancer diagnosis need to reconnect with the community and feel supported.

Carolyn said, “As a Breast Cancer Nurse it is an invaluable way to catch up with those women who may have had a rough time through their surgery and treatments.

“The support group also engages in advocacy, practical support, and social activities like the coffee/walking group some of the women have organised, and Sister Retreat Yarrahapinni.”

It has been recommended during Covid-19 that patients contact counselling support with Cancer Council and Breast Cancer Network Australia.

“When I suggested to the Breast Cancer Support Group members meeting on Zoom, no one was keen due to lack of knowledge with technology along with poor internet/mobile phone coverage in our area,” said Carolyn.

The Breast Cancer Support Group has been involved in fundraising by way of an annual Fashion Parade, and they also support the McGrath Pink Up Macksville, and most recently the SOZO machine donated by Nambucca RSL Club.

For more information call 02 6598 3525 from Monday to Wednesday.

By Karen GRIBBIN