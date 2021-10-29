Breast Cancer support receives boost from Nambucca RSL Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACKSVILLE Hospital has a new tool in its support kit for diagnosing breast cancer.

On Wednesday, 20 October Nambucca RSL Club CEO Wendy Mills handed over the Club’s donation of a $12,400 SOZO machine to Macksville Hospital’s Acting Manager, Community Health, Linda Donnelly, and Annette Heather, Acting Women’s Health Nurse.

The device provides a non-invasive fluid and tissue analysis in cancer patients.

Maintaining tissue fluid balance is essential for all people, but this balance is sometimes compromised for cancer survivors.

The SOZO machine can be used to support people with many types of cancer, particularly breast cancer, where patients have a greater risk of developing clinical lymphoedema.

McGrath Breast Care Nurse Carolyn Cross said, “The SOZO machine detects lymphoedema, or fluid build-up that leads to the condition.

“The device gives exceptional levels of information and data, without the need for invasive procedures.

“We are very grateful to Nambucca RSL Club for donating this device, which really is a game changer for local breast cancer patients.

“We feel so privileged and fortunate to have this amazing device thanks to Nambucca RSL Club,” said Breast Care Nurse Carolyn Cross.

Nambucca RSL Club’s Wendy Mills said she was “delighted to make the presentation on behalf of the club and its members”.

“This latest donation is another example of the club supporting our local community,” said Wendy Mills.

“It keeps our money local and we know it makes a huge difference in our community.

“Supporting our local community is what we do best.”

By Karen GRIBBIN