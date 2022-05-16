Bridge: A game which helps you help others

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BRIDGE is good exercise for your brain – fact.

There is also a huge social content at your local club.

So compelling is the evidence from international research proving the benefits associated with playing bridge that each year there is a nation-wide event called Bridge for Brains.

In the last pre-COVID competition over 2000 pairs participated and two Members from Hawks Nest Bridge Club secured two out of the top four places coming first in the over 75’s section and second overall.

By anyone’s standards this was an awesome result.

Your local club has been participating and contributing to Bridge for Brains for many years.

It is quietly satisfying to know that every year as we participate we are also donating (last time over $600) to a good cause.

Australia-wide, bridge players annually contribute about $40,000 to Neuroscience Research.

Bridge is for everyone, from all walks of life, all ages and physical condition.

It’s inexpensive, a four hour game costs $5 and is played in air conditioned comfort no-matter the weather.

Why not come along to the “Meet the Club Social” being held in early July where members will dispel any rumours that bridge is a serious game and you can experience for yourself just how relaxed and fun learning can become.

Interested?

For further information or booking a place at “Meet the Club Social” please contact Leslie Falla on 0413 487 282

By Elizabeth BUCKPITT