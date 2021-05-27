Bridge Closure on Helliwells Road Missabotti

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Nambucca Valley Council would like to notify the Valley residents of a bridge closure at Helliwells Road Missabotti.

This closure will be in place from May 26 until June 11, dates inclusive.

There will be detours in place at the intersections of Bellingen Rd, Helliwells Rd and Missabotti Rd, Missabotti.

The access is only prevented at the Helliwells Bridge itself.

There are electronic notice boards roadside, to inform road users of the works happening and the road changes.

All residents on Helliwells Road will still have access to their properties.

If you have any enquiries, please contact Ben Fuller at the Nambucca Valley Council on 65680249.

By Tamara MCWILLIAM