Bright skies and sound swells for twelfth Scotts Head Paddle Games

THE Newcastle Stand-up Paddle Club (Newcastle SUP Club) hosted the very popular Scotts Head Paddle Games last weekend.

Now in its twelfth year, the games attract all levels of both surfing and racing, with the weekend focusing on participation and fun.

News Of The Area caught up with Dyan Thais, Secretary of the Newcastle SUP Club, who said, “We have approximately 105 competitors who have registered to attend.

“This is always a popular meet, registrations were opened on Anzac Day 25 April, and 24 hours later the competition was filled, and registrations closed.”

It was a glorious weekend for the events, although on Saturday the swell was a bit slow.

“We had certainly been lucky with the weather, but it seems we are every year,” said Dyan Thais.

The winner of Saturday’s Men’s Technical race was Johnny Hagan from the Gold Coast, second was Nathan Cross from Yamba, and third was Troy Pease from the Gold Coast.

Winning the Women’s Technical race was Savannah Fitsimmons from the Gold Coast, in second was Traci Dostalek from Balgowlah, in third place was Lisa Cross of Erowal Bay, and in fourth place was Melissa Cedelland from Eleebana.

All photos were supplied by Dyan Thais, Newcastle SUP Club.

By Karen GRIBBIN