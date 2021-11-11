Bright Sparks Learning Club supports students build lost learning

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEHIND the scenes there’s a lot more to the fact that students have returned to school.

According to experienced support groups the return has been met largely with a sigh of relief by many parents who were concurrently managing financial uncertainty and/or the demands of working from home in addition to the added pressure of providing support for their children’s education.



“One of the most significant impacts of COVID has been on the mental health and wellbeing of young people, with increased symptoms of anxiety and depression among children and teens being reported,” Anna Joy, Coordinator of Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre told News Of The Area.

Studies from several countries have indicated that many students made little or no progress while learning from home and suggest losses even larger in countries with longer school closures.

“School closures associated with the pandemic seem to have disproportionately affected students and families who had lower income, lower digital capabilities and broadened cultural divides.

“Some studies have suggested there may be 60% of learning losses among some students during COVID.

“While governments aim to provide education on the basis of equal opportunity, unfortunately lockdowns have amplified academic inequity.”

Inadequate space for students and parents to work from home and the need for computer sharing or for families that are less confident in English has increased the impact.

Stress placed on families has affected the mental wellbeing of parents which makes it difficult to focus and provide concentrated time and energy on student learning.

Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre, in partnership with The Smith Family, has recommenced providing face to face support for students and families.

Bright Sparks Learning Club support is back, supporting high school students currently and hoping to extend the service to primary school students from early 2022.

Students are matched with volunteers from Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre.

“I have seen the students meeting with the volunteer tutors over the last few weeks and observed the benefits this fantastic partnership brings,” added Anna.

“Not only do the students benefit from the tuition but some lovely relationships are forming between the students in the Club and between the students and their mentors.

“We are very keen to expand the program and are interested in hearing from possible tutors and students who can be connected up with The Smith Family to join the Club.“

The Club meets on a Monday afternoon from 3.30pm.

For more information contact Anna on 6648 3636, or [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI