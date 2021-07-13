Brilliant Breakers smash Lismore Swans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Breakers women have set the benchmark over the last two AFL North Coast seasons.

The defending premiers continued their excellent 2021 season with a dominant performance against one of their premiership rivals.

The Breakers confirmed their standing as ladder leaders with a 55-point victory against the third placed Lismore Swans in their Round 11 match at Fitzroy Oval.

A dominant first half saw the Breakers take a 31-1 lead into half-time thanks to continuous forward 50 entries which took their toll on the Swans defence.

The Breakers won the aerial battle with uncontested marks in attack and defence, but also won the contested ball as well.

The Breakers defence remained staunch throughout holding the Swans to just one behind for the match.

And it was their physical efforts which pleased Breakers coach Brad Giri.

“We controlled the contested ball which is something we do well,” he said.

“Everyone made the effort to help out and get the ball out into space.

“Defence was the key and it was a great effort not to let them kick a goal.”

Despite sitting at top of the ladder with seven wins from eight games, coach Giri said there was still room for improvement as they headed towards finals seeking to defend their 2020 premiership.

“I think we’re on a par with last year’s side, we haven’t dropped off but we still have improvement to go,” he said.

Round 11 of the seniors saw the Northern Beaches Blues consolidate second spot on the ladder with an 84-point win at home against the Nambucca Valley Lions.

And the Sawtell/Toormina Saints kept in touch with the top 4 with a 127-point win against the Casino Lions.

The AFL North Coast season continues tomorrow with Round 12 matches.

The Coffs Harbour Breakers are at home to the Grafton Tigers, while the Sawtell/Toormina Saints host the Port Macquarie Magpies.

Round 11 results.

Sawtell/Toormina Saints 27.11 (173) def. Casino Lions 7.4 (46)

Northern Beaches Blues 13.17 (95) def. Nambucca Valley Lions 1.5 (11)

Port Macquarie Magpies 22.14 (146) def. Grafton Tigers 11.14 (80)

Women’s

Coffs Harbour Breakers 8.8 (56) def. Lismore Swans 0.1 (1)

Grafton Tigers 4.6 (30) def. Port Macquarie Magpies 3.1 (19)

By Aiden BURGESS