Brooke Hanson’s family affair with Coffs Ocean Swims

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BROOKE Hanson OAM, Olympic Games Gold and Silver Medallist has been named as Ambassador of the Beachside Radiology Coffs Coast Ocean Swims 2022 for the eighth year.

Affectionately known as the ‘Jetty Swim’ there are 150m, 300m, 600m and 2km swims in the harbour on Sunday morning, 3 April.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Brooke calls Coffs Harbour her second home.

“I love how my whole family can enjoy the water at the beautiful beaches, creeks and iconic Coffs Harbour Jetty,” she told News Of The Area.

“I’ve been a proud Ambassador of the Coffs Ocean Swims since 2015.

“This year is extra special as we are dedicating the swim to my late Grandfather, John Mills OAM, life member of Coffs Harbour SLSC and of Surf Life Saving Australia.

“He was my hero and I’m so thankful for the guidance and support he gave me, my family and the thousands of people he coached.

“I’m encouraging anyone who knew the man known as ‘Millsy’ to join me and swim around the Jetty on 3 April.

“The Coffs Ocean Swims caters for children as young as eight and our third born son Billy Mills Clarke will have his first go in 2022; he can’t wait to do the 150m with his brother Cooper.

“My dad Ian Hanson and myself will join Cooper for the 600m.

“Our youngest child Matilda has a few years to wait.

“She will join our support crew and can follow us by walking along the Jetty and cheering us on.

“We love how we can do it as a family, and we enjoy seeing our children loving the water as much as us.

“For me being an active role model is so important when raising children and doing the Coffs Ocean Swims together is so special.”

Brooke has recently made a TEDx Talk entitled DON’T QUIT which references her personal and sporting struggles, challenges and joys.

“Doing a TEDx Talk was truly empowering as I see every day as an opportunity to shine.

“I live everyday like it’s my last and I wanted to inspire people to believe in themselves and embrace life by never giving up.

“I encourage people to embrace possibility and live a purpose driven life.”

In the 14-minute TEDx Talk the audience follows Brooke “sharing my Olympic dream and my heartache beyond the pool and what I’d give my Olympic medals back for”.

Watch the talk here: https://youtu.be/oEsZQbFTnJ0.